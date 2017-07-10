Fiji Time: 3:04 PM on Monday 10 July

Uni to expand campus

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, July 10, 2017

THE University of Fiji has plans to expand its Samabula campus in Suva.

The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Prem Misir, said the campus attracted students to its new medical school.

"Our medical school just opened this year and even though it's still relatively new and small in stature, we are receiving some very good responses," he said.

"With new schools, we expect it to grow steadily as we get our bearings and work our way to setting more courses and getting in new staff.

"Our medical school is one of our important features and we have seen some really positive growth on that front.

"We have a small number of students as expected with new faculties such as these."

Prof Misir said the Samabula campus had grown from strength to strength since its introduction.

"We plan on introducing more courses into our Samabula campus as we continue to grow and attract more prospective students.

"The campus, even though it's smaller than the Saweni campus, has the potential to expand and grow into a fully-fledged campus where we can have a wide range of courses on offer."

The institution received an increased budget allocation from Government in the 2017/2018 National Budget of more than $3 million.








