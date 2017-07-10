Villagers benefit from road upgrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road upgrades in Draiba Village, Levuka. Picture: SUPPLIED

FLASH flooding along Draiba Rd outside Levuka as a result of blocked drains should be a thing of the past following the completion of roadworks in the area by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) .

Draiba Village resident Ratu Peni Vuiwakaya said the road upgrade brought a sigh of relief to villagers.

"I am so relieved and so are the people that are living along this road. We have been talking about it ever since Fulton Hogan came in to fix it," Mr Vuiwakaya said.

"I'm thankful to Government, FRA (Fiji Roads Authority) and also the crew that were doing the work."

The road upgrade is part of FHH commitment to service roads in the outer-islands under the FRA maintenance program.

According to FHH Levuka depot supervisor Nasoko Damudamu, the 0.2 kilometre road had poor drainage, potholes, and flooding, restricting access for taxis and four-wheel drive vehicles.

"FHH has cleared blocked drainage to ease flooding in the area, resheeted, graded and reshaped the road to significantly improve access to both schools and work," Mr Damudamu said.

Draiba Rd services more than 10 farming families.