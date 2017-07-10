Competition getting tougher, says Navoka

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search quarter finalist Kennedy Tavo performing during round two of the competition. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Kaila! Star Search competition moves into the top 15 this week.

With five more contestants to be eliminated at the quarter-final rounds on Thursday night, singer and mentor Vili Navoka said the competition kept getting tougher.

"These contestants have grown from the rounds of the competition and now we are just left with the top 15. Basically, we are slowly getting to the cream of the cake," he said.

"These are the good ones. They know their songs, they know their voices, they know how to play with their voices and control their voices."

He said the crowd at this week's show should probably expect the best of the new style.

"The styles from these young singers are slowly coming out. This is the beginning of something big for them.

"They have been preparing by themselves. They know their voices. During the mentor sessions, we just have to polish up what they bring. They are already preparing themselves."