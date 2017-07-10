Airlines to join forces

/ Front page / News

THE Samoan Government has confirmed a possible partnership with national airline Fiji Airways.

Speaking about the potential deal on his weekly television program, Taimi ma le Palemia, Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi said their country's national carrier, Polynesian Airline, was on the brink of entering a mutual arrangement with Fiji Airways.

He said the arrangement would be formalised in a memorandum of understanding that was yet to be signed between the two airlines.

Mr Malielegaoi stressed there would be no code sharing under the potential agreement.

According to Fiji Airways, support and crew and staff training could likely be part of the MOU with Polynesian Airline.

The airline also revealed a possible increase in its weekly services within Samoa.

Fiji Airways services Nadi to Apia routes through its domestic airline Fiji Link.

The national carrier currently services the island nation six times a week.