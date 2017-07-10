Fiji Time: 3:04 PM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Adults only resort turns two

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, July 10, 2017

ONE of the Sofitel Resort and Spa's most popular features, the Waitui Beach Club, celebrated its second birthday on Friday.

Resort general manager Alan Burrows said the adults only club had been a success for the resort since its establishment in 2015.

"The club is pretty successful with how it is and our guests really enjoy it," he said.

"They enjoy having an area that's adults only area that is kind of removed from the rest of the resort where they just enjoy the company of their partners or their friends.

"It is specifically catered for them with high quality and high service area."

He said the club was also popular because of its health conscious nature.

"We have also taken a wellness approach with the club where we also have a gym and we have a couple of fitness instructors who can take you on a bit of exercise which our guests really appreciate.

"The club has been building on that sort of service that we offer and so far most of them have been responding positively to it."

Waitui Beach club manager Irfaan Ali said their resort was the only property on Denarau Island that had an adults only pool feature.

"It pretty much gives us an edge over our competitors and put that with a quality driven service from a great team, it's become very popular over the past two years," he said.

"We are always doing something different for our guests and it is because of the great time they had at the club they come back and bring their friends with them.

"All we can do from here on out is maintain that quality service and keep getting better."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63340.6144
JPY 56.571953.5719
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43110.4191
NZD 0.68330.6503
AUD 0.64990.6249
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Thousands in their 'bank'
  2. Fiji fans unhappy
  3. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim
  4. Party reconciles within
  5. Ratu Timoci tribute
  6. Inquiry into deaths
  7. NFP shifts poll focus to process
  8. Parliament to debate national budget
  9. Gates urges victim care
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  4. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  7. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)