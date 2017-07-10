Adults only resort turns two

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff and guests of Sofitel Resort and Spa's Waitui Beach Club celebrate the club's second birthday. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

ONE of the Sofitel Resort and Spa's most popular features, the Waitui Beach Club, celebrated its second birthday on Friday.

Resort general manager Alan Burrows said the adults only club had been a success for the resort since its establishment in 2015.

"The club is pretty successful with how it is and our guests really enjoy it," he said.

"They enjoy having an area that's adults only area that is kind of removed from the rest of the resort where they just enjoy the company of their partners or their friends.

"It is specifically catered for them with high quality and high service area."

He said the club was also popular because of its health conscious nature.

"We have also taken a wellness approach with the club where we also have a gym and we have a couple of fitness instructors who can take you on a bit of exercise which our guests really appreciate.

"The club has been building on that sort of service that we offer and so far most of them have been responding positively to it."

Waitui Beach club manager Irfaan Ali said their resort was the only property on Denarau Island that had an adults only pool feature.

"It pretty much gives us an edge over our competitors and put that with a quality driven service from a great team, it's become very popular over the past two years," he said.

"We are always doing something different for our guests and it is because of the great time they had at the club they come back and bring their friends with them.

"All we can do from here on out is maintain that quality service and keep getting better."