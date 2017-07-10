/ Front page / News

SOUTH Sea Cruises will soon open Fiji's first ever island beach club in the Mamanuca Group.

The tourist transfer company will introduce the Malamala Beach Club later this month.

"We consider the Malamala Beach Club as one of the first beach clubs located on its own island not only in the country but also in the world," said South Sea Cruises CEO Brad Rutherford.

"It's certainly the first beach club in the South Pacific.

"The Malamala Beach Club will be opening very soon and we'll be able to take up to 300 passengers or guests to the island each day.

"It's only 25 minutes from Denarau and it offers guests a brand new contemporary style of service, cuisine and experience.

"It's a brand new concept with all day a la carte dining and we had a mixologist from San Francisco brought in to help us design our cocktail menu and help us with some signature cocktails.

"There are cabanas for hire on the island and a chapel."

He added the company's brand new Tiger V would assist in transferring guests to the club.

"Currently our services to the Mamanuca are 9am, 12pm and 3pm and the 10am service will go to South Sea Island and Malamala Beach Club just for the benefit for the tourism industry."

The new vessel was brought as part of the company's replenishment program of its fleet.