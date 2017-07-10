MP urges organic farming

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging young farmers to move into organic farming.

While speaking to the latest graduates of young farmers from the ministry's Nasau Training Centre, Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said organic farming had the potential to grow into a successful commercial venture.

"One of the areas of particular interest to me is on organic agriculture which in my view has the potential to become a big money earner for Fijian farmers and exporters alike due to its high demand in the international markets," Mr Seruiratu said.

"The demand stems from the health conscious approach phenomenon by most consumers who are willing to pay more for organically produced products."

He said the interest in organic farming kept increasing each year.

"We need to keep pace with this development so we can market truly Fijian grown products with nothing but natural inputs.

"Combining modern business practices with science and mechanisation will be a step in the right direction but to achieve this we need to all pull in the same direction."

Mr Seruiratu added young farmers would have a modern approach to Fiji's agriculture sector, ensuring its sustainability and growth.