Long wait frustrates drivers

A BREAKDOWN at Labasa mill resulted in some cane truck drivers being stranded there over the weekend.

More than 60 trucks were still lined up outside the mill yesterday after arriving there on Saturday night.

Truck driver Amrika Prasad, who left Seaqaqa on Saturday afternoon, said the Fiji Sugar Corporation should always inform them of such situations.

"We have been waiting here since 6pm on Saturday and now it's Sunday afternoon and we are still half way to the mill which is a long wait," he said.

Mr Prasad claimed some of them had no dinner on Saturday night.

"This is the kind of things we go through that those in the mill do not know and when we ask them on what the delay is about, they say that everything is all right," he said.

"They should just stop with all the nonsense and help us get in the mill and dump the cane so we can go home and rest."

Another driver, Sunil Nair from Wailevu in Labasa, said he had left home at 6pm on Saturday and had only one meal which was given by FSC yesterday afternoon.

"I was feeling a bit weak because I had been caught up in the line since whole of Saturday night," he said.

"Only 15 cane trucks were allowed to dump their cane in the mill on Saturday night and after that the security closed the gate leaving the rest of us waiting by the road and the mill hasn't even operated until this afternoon (yesterday) which is a waste of time."

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said there was a breakdown at the mill on Saturday night.

"It has been fixed and the mill will operate again by this afternoon and my advice to those cane truck drivers is to call our general manager if they need to know anything," he said.