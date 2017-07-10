Fiji Time: 3:04 PM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to develop tourism in North

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, July 10, 2017

TOURISM should go side by side with the sugar industry, says Opposition parliamentarian Parmod Chand.

Mr Chand said the Northern Division needed to venture into other business industries instead of being heavily dependent on the sugar industry.

"Let's be like those other places in the Western side of Viti Levu where they have the sugar industry and the tourism industry operating together instead of relying more on the sugar industry," he said.

Mr Chand said more development could be done in the North if the road conditions were up to standard.

"Our road conditions need to be improved, cross country roads need to be done up nicely and the major roads should be tarsealed," he said.

"When you improve a road, you make communication easier and better and when communication is better, you open up land for tourism, you open up land for hotels, motels and then it brings in a lot of people and tourism can go side by side with the sugar industry in the Northern Division."

Labasa Chamber of Commerce president and businessman Satish Kumar agreed on the concerns raised by Mr Chand.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63340.6144
JPY 56.571953.5719
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43110.4191
NZD 0.68330.6503
AUD 0.64990.6249
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Thousands in their 'bank'
  2. Fiji fans unhappy
  3. Party reconciles within
  4. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim
  5. Ratu Timoci tribute
  6. Inquiry into deaths
  7. NFP shifts poll focus to process
  8. Parliament to debate national budget
  9. Gates urges victim care
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  4. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  7. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)