Ratu Timoci tribute

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka offered his condolences to the family of Ratu Timoci Vesikula, who passed away last Tuesday.

Ratu Timoci served as a deputy prime minister under Mr Rabuka's leadership in the Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) Party from 1992 to 1994.

"He was a very good and loyal friend and cabinet colleague," Mr Rabuka said.

He said Ratu Timoci was instrumental in the negotiations for Fiji to become a member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

Ratu Timoci was also Minister for Fijian Affairs, chairman of the Great Council of Chiefs and later became the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources during the SVT-led Government.

Ratu Timoci will be laid to rest today in his village in Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu.