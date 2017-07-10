Fiji Time: 3:04 PM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ratu Timoci tribute

Mere Naleba
Monday, July 10, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka offered his condolences to the family of Ratu Timoci Vesikula, who passed away last Tuesday.

Ratu Timoci served as a deputy prime minister under Mr Rabuka's leadership in the Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) Party from 1992 to 1994.

"He was a very good and loyal friend and cabinet colleague," Mr Rabuka said.

He said Ratu Timoci was instrumental in the negotiations for Fiji to become a member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

Ratu Timoci was also Minister for Fijian Affairs, chairman of the Great Council of Chiefs and later became the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources during the SVT-led Government.

Ratu Timoci will be laid to rest today in his village in Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63340.6144
JPY 56.571953.5719
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43110.4191
NZD 0.68330.6503
AUD 0.64990.6249
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Thousands in their 'bank'
  2. Fiji fans unhappy
  3. Party reconciles within
  4. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim
  5. Ratu Timoci tribute
  6. Inquiry into deaths
  7. NFP shifts poll focus to process
  8. Parliament to debate national budget
  9. Gates urges victim care
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  4. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  7. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)