Party reconciles within

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry during an interview at his office yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

DIFFERENCES of the past between some members of the Fiji Labour Party have been reconciled, according to the party.

"We had differences over certain party matters and they (some members) left," said FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

"But basically we are one. The old differences have been reconciled."

Mr Chaudhry made the comments when asked about talks and the possibility of some former FLP members coming back to the party.

Some members left to join other political parties during the 2014 General Election.

Mr Chaudhry said the party had a record that it could deliver.

"We formed government twice, in 1987 and in 1999. We backed our words with actions and delivered to the people," he said.

"The only thing that went wrong in the 2014 General Election was that I couldn't contest for FLP. If I did, then it would have been a different story."

For the 2018 election, the FLP is holding talks with the Social Democratic Liberal Party, People's Democratic Party and the Fiji United Freedom Party to form a coalition.

These four have kept the doors open for other registered political parties to form a grand coalition.

When asked how many candidates would the FLP field, Mr Chaudhry said: "We are still trying to get the parties together.

"There are only four of us at the moment and the ideal thing would be to come under one banner and contest," he said.

"The next best option is campaign, cooperate and complement each other. In this way, there won't be any mudslinging.

"The whole focus of the planned coalition is that there must be a change in government come 2018," said Mr Chaudhry.