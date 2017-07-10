FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber heard from a friend.

Friend's grandmother from a village in the Northern Division was visiting. She is known to bring laughter to everyone around her, because she would constantly comment on anything and everything. Also, her love for music is known to her friends, family and church members.

One day, she overheard her grandchildren talking about how they could download songs on their phones.

Testing the information she was given, she asked her grandson to look up the song Isa Nau by Elvis Presley.

Her grandson searched high and low and could not find the song.

She replied: "I'm now 73 years old. When I was small we heard that song all the time. Search again."

Not finding any song by Elvis Presley of that title, her grandson asked her to sing the song.

Granny was quick to belt out the song It's Now or Never by Elvis Presley.

Family members burst into laughter and explained to granny that the title of the song was not Isa Nau.