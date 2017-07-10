Fiji Time: 3:05 PM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Monday, July 10, 2017

Beachcomber heard from a friend.

Friend's grandmother from a village in the Northern Division was visiting. She is known to bring laughter to everyone around her, because she would constantly comment on anything and everything. Also, her love for music is known to her friends, family and church members.

One day, she overheard her grandchildren talking about how they could download songs on their phones.

Testing the information she was given, she asked her grandson to look up the song Isa Nau by Elvis Presley.

Her grandson searched high and low and could not find the song.

She replied: "I'm now 73 years old. When I was small we heard that song all the time. Search again."

Not finding any song by Elvis Presley of that title, her grandson asked her to sing the song.

Granny was quick to belt out the song It's Now or Never by Elvis Presley.

Family members burst into laughter and explained to granny that the title of the song was not Isa Nau.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63340.6144
JPY 56.571953.5719
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43110.4191
NZD 0.68330.6503
AUD 0.64990.6249
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Thousands in their 'bank'
  2. Fiji fans unhappy
  3. Party reconciles within
  4. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim
  5. Ratu Timoci tribute
  6. Inquiry into deaths
  7. NFP shifts poll focus to process
  8. Parliament to debate national budget
  9. Gates urges victim care
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  4. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  7. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)