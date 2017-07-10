NFP shifts poll focus to process

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Voters busy registering themselves outside the packed Fijian Elections Office voter registration booth on Cumming St in Suva. Registrations closed on Saturday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

AFTER the closure of the voter registration drive on Saturday, the National Federation Party will shift its focus to the integrity of the whole election process.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said it meant right from the registration of voters to the tabulation and announcement of results.

"A free, fair and thorough registration of voters is important but is only a single aspect of general elections," Prof Prasad said.

"We are deeply concerned about the delay and reluctance by the Electoral Commission to the full implementation of the MOG (Multinational Observers Group) report and the Election Commission Recommendations of 2014.

"Unless these recommendations are implemented in full we do not believe we can create a free and fair environment for the election."

However, during a submission by the commission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights two weeks ago, commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the commission and the Supervisor of Elections would apply the law as it was.

"We acknowledge that there are requests for amendments and changes, but we assure this committee that until the amendments are approved by Parliament, we will comply with the laws to the letter and expect the same from all election stakeholders," Mr Chandra said.

Prof Prasad said the commission and its members must act independently and with integrity to ensure that the 2018 General Election was not only held in a free and fair environment, but was conducted with utmost impartiality and transparency.

He said the commission should also implement the MOG's recommendations which the commission had stated during its submission to the Standing Committee as the eight recommendations it rejected.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office managed to register 13,198 new voters and correct the details of 29,388 voters in their nationwide registration drive as of last Thursday.

The registration drive ended on Saturday.

"To date, we have assisted 200,475 voters as part of the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive.

"The FEO has registered 13,198 new voters, we have corrected the details of 29,388 voters and replaced 61,028 voter cards," FEO public relations officer Edwin Nand said.