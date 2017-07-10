Fiji Time: 3:04 PM on Monday 10 July

Parliament to debate national budget

Mere Naleba
Monday, July 10, 2017

FIJIANS across the country can today witness the National Budget Debate in Parliament.

Opposition economy minister Aseri Radrodro will deliver his address during today's Parliament session.

Mr Radrodro said his address would be based on everyday issues highlighted in the national budget address delivered by Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last month.

"Comments will be related to bread and butter issues highlighted in the 2017/2018 budget and review of the policy changes announced with it," Mr Radrodro said.

A total of 49 MPs will deliver their address today, with Health Minister Rosy Akbar second to deliver her address, followed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum will deliver his right to reply after all 49 parliamentarians deliver their addresses.

Order paper

* Prayer;

* Confirmation of Minutes — the Leader of the Government in Parliament to move — "That the minutes of the sitting of Parliament held on Thursday, 29 June 2017, as previously circulated be taken as read and be confirmed."

* Communications from the chair;

* Consideration of Bills;

* Minister for Economy to move the second reading of — "A Bill for an Act to appropriate a sum of three billion, nine hundred and ninety six million, seven hundred twenty-one thousand and twenty-six dollars for the ordinary services of Government for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 (Bill No.15 of 2017)

* This will include a response from the Shadow Minister for Economy (Aseri Radrodro).








