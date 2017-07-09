36 cents increase soon

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate. Picture: FT File

Update: 6:56PM WORKERS everywhere will soon learn from the media when the new minimum wage will be implemented.

The 36 cents increase to $2.68 will be gazetted according to a government statement.

In the statement, the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said "the general public will be informed of its implementation date."

The minister issued a statement this past hour to say "...the new wage rate will be implemented in due course and employers and employees will be informed of the new date through the media."

"The Fijian Government has increased the national minimum wage of $2.32 to $2.68 during the announcement of its 2017-2018 National Budget. We will inform the general public of its adjustment period for employers through the media soon," Minister Usamate said.