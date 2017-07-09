Former Deputy PM funeral

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Timoci Vesikula. Picture: Ft File.

Update: 6:40PM DEPUTY PRIME Minister during the Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) Government Ratu Timoci Vesikula will be laid to rest tomorrow in his village at Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka who was the leader of the SDL Government and was Prime Minister from 1992 to 1994 said Ratu Timoci was a good and loyal friend and Cabinet colleague.

"I offer my condolences to the Vanua of Verata on the loss of a noble member of Na Bure Levu o Naisanokonoko, nodra na Turaga Bale, O Koya na Ratu, the late Ratu Timoci Vesikula," Mr Rabuka said.

Ratu Timoci was also Minister for Fijian Affairs, Chairman of the Great Council of Chiefs and later became the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources during the SVT led Government.