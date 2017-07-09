Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former Deputy PM funeral

MERE NALEBA
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:40PM DEPUTY PRIME Minister during the Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) Government Ratu Timoci Vesikula will be laid to rest tomorrow in his village at Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka who was the leader of the SDL Government and was Prime Minister from 1992 to 1994 said Ratu Timoci was a good and loyal friend and Cabinet colleague.

"I offer my condolences to the Vanua of Verata on the loss of a noble member of Na Bure Levu o Naisanokonoko, nodra na Turaga Bale, O Koya na Ratu, the late Ratu Timoci Vesikula," Mr Rabuka said.

Ratu Timoci was also Minister for Fijian Affairs, Chairman of the Great Council of Chiefs and later became the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources during the SVT led Government.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Men free beached shark ray
  2. Win for dad
  3. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream
  4. Love keeps Lanieta & Eroni together
  5. Army Bears out
  6. Crowe in Fiji
  7. Vukavu's first chief
  8. Faha ready to cast her vote
  9. Poor parenting blamed for rebellious children
  10. Abused children remain in State care

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  5. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  6. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)