Pearls head to top of pools

Update: 6:39PM BABY Pearls on course to finishing in the top two of their pool after they defeated Trinidad and Tobago 55-28 in their first pool match of the Netball World Youth Championship in Botswana this morning.
The Vicky Wilson coached side were determined to make their
mark early on in the tournament.
"Our goal is to finish in the top two of our pool so
those pool games are really important as I keep telling them that we won't get
another chance to play against Trinidad nor Wales or England," Wilson said
They pressured the players from the Carribean with some very
dominant Fijian style of play