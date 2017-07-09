Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Pearls head to top of pools

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:39PM BABY Pearls on course to finishing in the top two of their pool after they defeated Trinidad and Tobago 55-28 in their first pool match of the Netball World Youth Championship in Botswana this morning.

The Vicky Wilson coached side were determined to make their mark early on in the tournament.

"Our goal is to finish in the top two of our pool so those pool games are really important as I keep telling them that we won't get another chance to play against Trinidad nor Wales or England," Wilson said

They pressured the players from the Carribean with some very dominant Fijian style of play








