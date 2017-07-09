Fiji FA to implement new rules

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Soccer players may soon get heavier penalties if Fiji FA applies FIFA laws. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:07PM THE Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) has made their interest of trialling new sets of laws and rules of football to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

According to Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf the FIJI FA committee have recommended to FIFA, to have yellow carded players sin binned for 15 minutes before they could re-join the team.

This is similar to the law of rugby, when a player gets 10 minutes on the side lines if they were yellow-carded.

"But this entirely going to be on 2018," Yusuf said.

He said FIFA would be picking countries from the six soccer playing continents so that there new laws could be tested and researched.