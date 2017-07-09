Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji FA to implement new rules

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:07PM THE Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) has made their interest of trialling new sets of laws and rules of football to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

According to Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf the FIJI FA committee have recommended to FIFA, to have yellow carded players sin binned for 15 minutes before they could re-join the team.

This is similar to the law of rugby, when a player gets 10 minutes on the side lines if they were yellow-carded.

"But this entirely going to be on 2018," Yusuf said.

He said FIFA would be picking countries from the six soccer playing continents so that there new laws could be tested and researched.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Men free beached shark ray
  2. Win for dad
  3. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream
  4. Love keeps Lanieta & Eroni together
  5. Army Bears out
  6. Crowe in Fiji
  7. Vukavu's first chief
  8. Faha ready to cast her vote
  9. Poor parenting blamed for rebellious children
  10. Abused children remain in State care

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  5. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  6. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)