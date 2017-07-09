More than 2000 drivers caught dangerous driving

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:07PM MORE than 2000 drivers were booked for speeding in the past two weeks in a police traffic operation designed to reduce dangerous driving.

The force's Director of Traffic, Senior Superintended Mahesh Mishra said "Operation Tatarovi III" have shown the "same bad habits which could potentially result in the loss of life".

Tatarovi is the Itaukei word for prevention.

SSP Mishra said the offences also included drunken driving, careless driving, speeding, seat belt infringement, driving without a driver�s license and improper use of mobile phones amongst other things.

"Simple safety practices that could save a life are still being disregarded and these include wearing seatbelts and the use of mobile phones which recorded 369 and 21 infringement notices respectively," SSP Mishra said.

"Road safety stakeholders have often stressed that the only way to prevent further loss of life on our roads is for drivers to change their attitude towards road safety."