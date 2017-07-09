Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More than 2000 drivers caught dangerous driving

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:07PM MORE than 2000 drivers were booked for speeding in the past two weeks in a police traffic operation designed to reduce dangerous driving.

The force's Director of Traffic, Senior Superintended Mahesh Mishra said "Operation Tatarovi III" have shown the "same bad habits which could potentially result in the loss of life".

Tatarovi is the Itaukei word for prevention.

SSP Mishra said the offences also included drunken driving, careless driving, speeding, seat belt infringement, driving without a driver�s license and improper use of mobile phones amongst other things.

"Simple safety practices that could save a life are still being disregarded and these include wearing seatbelts and the use of mobile phones which recorded 369 and 21 infringement notices respectively," SSP Mishra said.

"Road safety stakeholders have often stressed that the only way to prevent further loss of life on our roads is for drivers to change their attitude towards road safety."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Men free beached shark ray
  2. Win for dad
  3. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream
  4. Love keeps Lanieta & Eroni together
  5. Army Bears out
  6. Crowe in Fiji
  7. Vukavu's first chief
  8. Faha ready to cast her vote
  9. Poor parenting blamed for rebellious children
  10. Abused children remain in State care

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  5. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  6. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)