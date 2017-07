/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nasoni Mereke of Nasinu in action against Navua during the senior football league competition at the Fiji Football Grounds in Suva. Picture JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:05PM IMPRESSIVE Navua outfit cruised to a comfortable victory after beating Nasinu 3-1 in their senior grade fixture at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva earlier today.

In addition, Rewa beat Suva 2-1 in the youth division matchup.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf said district teams are preparing very well for the upcoming 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants tournament in Labasa.

The tournament will begin on July 14 till July 17.