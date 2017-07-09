Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Goal keeper ready for challenge

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:05PM BERNADETTE Penjueli loves the rush and pressure that emanates from her heart when she sees players from an opposing team come at her in their attempts to score a goal.

Penjueli is part of the 24 member national U16 women's football team and she said the demands of her position as goalkeeper is the reason she loves the game.

"I like being a keeper, when you hear the ball being kicked at you and you have that feeling in your body and your heart starts to beat (faster)," she said.

The thirteen year old Vatukoula Convent School student is in a three month training camp with other girls around her age group who are gearing up for the 2017 OFC U16 Girls Championship in Samoa in August.

Penjueli says she also plays hockey, touch, rugby, netball.

The squad is in the final stages of culling before four more players are dropped in favour of the national outfit for the Samoa tournament.








