Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge to rule on negligence case tomorrow

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:04PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment in the case of a couple charged for allegedly causing the death of their baby tomorrow.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, are each charged with one count of manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17 months old baby.

The alleged incident took place in 2013.

It is alleged the couple was issued with a medical referral from Sawanikula Health Centre in Naitasiri for the baby to be taken to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because the baby needed to be hospitalised.

However, it is alleged that instead of taking the baby to the hospital, they went to a traditional reconciliation ceremony which they believed would cure the baby's sickness.

The three assessors had earlier returned with a unanimous not guilty opinion for the two accused persons.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Men free beached shark ray
  2. Win for dad
  3. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream
  4. Love keeps Lanieta & Eroni together
  5. Army Bears out
  6. Crowe in Fiji
  7. Vukavu's first chief
  8. Faha ready to cast her vote
  9. Poor parenting blamed for rebellious children
  10. Abused children remain in State care

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  5. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  6. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)