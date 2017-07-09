Judge to rule on negligence case tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:04PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment in the case of a couple charged for allegedly causing the death of their baby tomorrow.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, are each charged with one count of manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17 months old baby.

The alleged incident took place in 2013.

It is alleged the couple was issued with a medical referral from Sawanikula Health Centre in Naitasiri for the baby to be taken to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because the baby needed to be hospitalised.

However, it is alleged that instead of taking the baby to the hospital, they went to a traditional reconciliation ceremony which they believed would cure the baby's sickness.

The three assessors had earlier returned with a unanimous not guilty opinion for the two accused persons.