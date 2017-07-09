Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Monday 10 July

Final culling for football U16 women

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 6:04PM THE 24 teenage women vying for a position on the Fiji U16 Women's Football team are a few more weeks into the end of a three month training camp in preparation for the 2017 OFC U16 Girls Championship to be held in Samoa in August.

Laisani Mataele the assistant coach to the Fiji U16 women's football team said there was now little trace of the shy girls who first came to camp together at the Fiji Football Association some two months ago.

"Most of them are new to the national team and their age group is young," Mataele said.

"When they came the first time, they were nervous and could not adapt to the life at training camp. Now they are doing good two months in."

The mostly 13, 14 and 15 year old students, some of whom have traveled from the western division and the north to be in camp will this coming week go through the final elimination stages of their training.

Mataele said the squad was heavy into training and were now using the older national women?s team to play against in a bid to improve their skill.

"They are very committed and we can see how they have changed a lot from being shy girls to becoming more professional," Mataele said.

"Now every spare time, they come to ask about the FIFA laws, about their role on the team and its very good to see them develop into more mature players."

With the majority of the players from outside of the capital city, several Suva schools have kindly agreed to take on out of town national reps to study with them while they are in training camp.

The team will travel to Samoa on August 1.








