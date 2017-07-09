Fiji Times ruling tomorrow

Update: 6:03PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe will deliver his ruling in an alleged sedition case involving three senior The Fiji Times officials, the company and a letter writer tomorrow.
Nai Lalakai Editor, Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times
editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank
Arts, the company and a letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca are charged with one
count each of sedition.
Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and The Fiji Times Limited are
challenging the amended charge against them.
They were alleged to have published a letter in the Nai
Lalakai newspaper in April last year that was likely to incite dislike, hatred
or antagonism of the Muslim community.