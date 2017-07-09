Fiji Times ruling tomorrow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Justice Thushara Rajasinghe rule on the sedition trial of three senior The Fiji Times officials. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:03PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe will deliver his ruling in an alleged sedition case involving three senior The Fiji Times officials, the company and a letter writer tomorrow.

Nai Lalakai Editor, Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and a letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca are charged with one count each of sedition.

Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and The Fiji Times Limited are challenging the amended charge against them.

They were alleged to have published a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.