+ Enlarge this image Cane trucks line outside the Labasa Mill earlier today. Picture: Luisa Qiolevu

Update: 4:14PM THE Fiji Sugar Corporation has been able to rectify an issue at their Labasa Mill which had delayed crushing in recent days.

This was confirmed by the FSC Chief Executive Officer Graham Clark in an interview today.

Mr Clark said the situation has normalised after maintenance work were carried out at the mill.

"Everything is under control and the mill is up and running as usual," he said.