Tonga quake 5.0

+ Enlarge this image The location of last nights earthquake in Tonga. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:49PM A SIGNIFICANT earthquake was recorded at 3am Fiji time in Tonga although it did not trigger a tsunami.

According to the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department, the quake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The quake occurred at 220 km north east from capital Nukualofa at the following coordinates; Latitude: 20.35 degrees South and Longitude: 173.33 degrees West.

At that location, the quake was 380 km SW from Alofi, Niue and 897 km SE from Suva.