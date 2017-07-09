Vanuatu quake last night

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The location of last nights earthquake in Vanuatu waters. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:49PM YESTERDAY an offshore earthquake which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale but which did not trigger a tsunami occurred at approximately 7.30pm Fiji time in Vanuatu.

According to notice automatically sent from the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department, the quake took place at 514 km SE from Lenakel, Vanuatu.

The earthquake was considered moderate given its shallow depth location and it does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

At its location, the earthquake was 514 km south easte from Lenakel, Vanuatu which is 673 km south west of Kadavu and 758 km south west from Suva.