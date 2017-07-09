Vanuatu quake last night

Update: 3:49PM
YESTERDAY an offshore earthquake which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale but which did not trigger a tsunami occurred at approximately 7.30pm Fiji time in Vanuatu.
According to notice automatically sent from the Seismology
Unit of the Mineral Resources Department, the quake took place at 514 km SE
from Lenakel, Vanuatu.
The earthquake was considered moderate given its shallow
depth location and it does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.
