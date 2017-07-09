Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Sunday 9 July

Vanuatu quake last night

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 3:49PM YESTERDAY an offshore earthquake which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale but which did not trigger a tsunami occurred at approximately 7.30pm Fiji time in Vanuatu.

According to notice automatically sent from the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department, the quake took place at 514 km SE from Lenakel, Vanuatu.

The earthquake was considered moderate given its shallow depth location and it does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

At its location, the earthquake was 514 km south easte from Lenakel, Vanuatu which is 673 km south west of Kadavu and 758 km south west from Suva.








