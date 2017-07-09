Drugs can end football life

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Football Association (FIJI FA) chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:48PM PLAYERS found failing tests for performance enhancement drugs and other illicit illegal drugs like, Marijuana and Crystal methamphetamine or ICE twice will not be allowed to play football in Fiji.

Fiji Football Association (FIJI FA) chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said they are upholding the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) goal of wanting football to be free of performance enhancement drugs.

He said they have begun tests with marijuana urine tests, earlier today.

And would be conducting on other stronger substances like ICE in the upcoming 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament in Labasa.

"We started with marijuana urine test. But for BOG will be for ICE and all the other staff," Yusuf said.