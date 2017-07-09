Budget debates

Update: 3:36PM DEBATE on the 2017-2018 Appropriation Bill which discusses the National Budget will be the main order of the day when Parliament begins its July session tomorrow.
Shadow Minister for Economy, Aseri Radrodro will lead the
opposition's charge against the budget when he begins debates tomorrow.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will end the 49
presentations when he gives the right of reply.
Below is the order in which the nations leaders will speak
either against or for the 2017-2018 budget.
- Hon. Aseri Radrodro
- Hon. Rosy Akbar
- Hon. Josaia Bainimarama
- Hon. Veena Bhatnagar
- Hon. Mosese Bulitavu
- Hon. Joeli Cawaki
- Hon. Parmod Chand
- Hon. Mohammed Dean
- Hon. Iliesa Delana
- Hon. Jiosefa Dulakiverata
- Hon. Lorna Eden
- Hon. Viliame Gavoka
- Hon. Semesa Karavaki
- Hon. Ro Teimumu Kepa
- Hon. Ratu Kiniviliame Kiliraki
- Hon. Semi Koroilavesau
- Hon. Faiyaz Koya
- Hon. Ratu Inoke Kubuabola
- Hon. Parveen Kumar
- Hon. Jilila Kumar
- Hon. Dr Brij Lal
- Hon. Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu
- Hon. Mikaele Leawere
- Hon. Alvick Maharaj
- Hon. Ratu Suliano Matanitobua
- Hon. Alivereti Nabulivou
- Hon. Ruveni Nadalo
- Hon. Osea Naiqamu
- Hon. Ratu Sela Nanovo
- Hon. Vijay Nath
- Hon. Niko Nawaikula
- Hon. Mataiasi Niumataiwalu
- Hon. Alexander O?Connor
- Hon. Viam Pillay
- Hon. Howard Politini
- Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad
- Hon. Salote Radrodro
- Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy
- Hon. Netani Rika
- Hon. Inia Seruiratu
- Hon. Balmindar Singh
- Hon. Prem Singh
- Hon. Ashneel Sudhakar
- Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou
- Hon. Jone Usamate
- Hon. Anare Vadei
- Hon. Samuela Vunivalu
- Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa
- Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (Right of Reply)
Parliamentary debates are screened live on http://www.parliamentlive.gov.fj/