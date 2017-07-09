Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Sunday 9 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Budget debates

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 3:36PM DEBATE on the 2017-2018 Appropriation Bill which discusses the National Budget will be the main order of the day when Parliament begins its July session tomorrow.

Shadow Minister for Economy, Aseri Radrodro will lead the opposition's charge against the budget when he begins debates tomorrow.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will end the 49 presentations when he gives the right of reply.

Below is the order in which the nations leaders will speak either against or for the 2017-2018 budget.

  1. Hon. Aseri Radrodro
  2. Hon. Rosy Akbar
  3. Hon. Josaia Bainimarama
  4. Hon. Veena Bhatnagar
  5. Hon. Mosese Bulitavu
  6. Hon. Joeli Cawaki
  7. Hon. Parmod Chand
  8. Hon. Mohammed Dean
  9. Hon. Iliesa Delana
  10. Hon. Jiosefa Dulakiverata
  11. Hon. Lorna Eden
  12. Hon. Viliame Gavoka
  13. Hon. Semesa Karavaki
  14. Hon. Ro Teimumu Kepa
  15. Hon. Ratu Kiniviliame Kiliraki
  16. Hon. Semi Koroilavesau
  17. Hon. Faiyaz Koya
  18. Hon. Ratu Inoke Kubuabola
  19. Hon. Parveen Kumar
  20. Hon. Jilila Kumar
  21. Hon. Dr Brij Lal
  22. Hon. Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu
  23. Hon. Mikaele Leawere
  24. Hon. Alvick Maharaj
  25. Hon. Ratu Suliano Matanitobua
  26. Hon. Alivereti Nabulivou
  27. Hon. Ruveni Nadalo
  28. Hon. Osea Naiqamu
  29. Hon. Ratu Sela Nanovo
  30. Hon. Vijay Nath
  31. Hon. Niko Nawaikula
  32. Hon. Mataiasi Niumataiwalu
  33. Hon. Alexander O?Connor
  34. Hon. Viam Pillay
  35. Hon. Howard Politini
  36. Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad
  37. Hon. Salote Radrodro
  38. Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy
  39. Hon. Netani Rika
  40. Hon. Inia Seruiratu
  41. Hon. Balmindar Singh
  42. Hon. Prem Singh
  43. Hon. Ashneel Sudhakar
  44. Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou
  45. Hon. Jone Usamate
  46. Hon. Anare Vadei
  47. Hon. Samuela Vunivalu
  48. Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa
  49. Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (Right of Reply)

Parliamentary debates are screened live on http://www.parliamentlive.gov.fj/








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Men free beached shark ray
  2. Win for dad
  3. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream
  4. Love keeps Lanieta & Eroni together
  5. Vukavu's first chief
  6. Army Bears out
  7. Crowe in Fiji
  8. Faha ready to cast her vote
  9. Poor parenting blamed for rebellious children
  10. Abused children remain in State care

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  5. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  6. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Hours after the murder ... Tuesday (04 Jul)
  9. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)
  10. Blackmail, claims NFP Tuesday (04 Jul)