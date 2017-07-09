Budget debates

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service & Communications Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum (left) addresses the media after the 2017-2018 National Budget Announcement in Parliament on June 29. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:36PM DEBATE on the 2017-2018 Appropriation Bill which discusses the National Budget will be the main order of the day when Parliament begins its July session tomorrow.

Shadow Minister for Economy, Aseri Radrodro will lead the opposition's charge against the budget when he begins debates tomorrow.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will end the 49 presentations when he gives the right of reply.

Below is the order in which the nations leaders will speak either against or for the 2017-2018 budget.

Hon. Aseri Radrodro Hon. Rosy Akbar Hon. Josaia Bainimarama Hon. Veena Bhatnagar Hon. Mosese Bulitavu Hon. Joeli Cawaki Hon. Parmod Chand Hon. Mohammed Dean Hon. Iliesa Delana Hon. Jiosefa Dulakiverata Hon. Lorna Eden Hon. Viliame Gavoka Hon. Semesa Karavaki Hon. Ro Teimumu Kepa Hon. Ratu Kiniviliame Kiliraki Hon. Semi Koroilavesau Hon. Faiyaz Koya Hon. Ratu Inoke Kubuabola Hon. Parveen Kumar Hon. Jilila Kumar Hon. Dr Brij Lal Hon. Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu Hon. Mikaele Leawere Hon. Alvick Maharaj Hon. Ratu Suliano Matanitobua Hon. Alivereti Nabulivou Hon. Ruveni Nadalo Hon. Osea Naiqamu Hon. Ratu Sela Nanovo Hon. Vijay Nath Hon. Niko Nawaikula Hon. Mataiasi Niumataiwalu Hon. Alexander O?Connor Hon. Viam Pillay Hon. Howard Politini Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad Hon. Salote Radrodro Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy Hon. Netani Rika Hon. Inia Seruiratu Hon. Balmindar Singh Hon. Prem Singh Hon. Ashneel Sudhakar Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou Hon. Jone Usamate Hon. Anare Vadei Hon. Samuela Vunivalu Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (Right of Reply)

Parliamentary debates are screened live on http://www.parliamentlive.gov.fj/