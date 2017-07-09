Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Sunday 9 July

Parliament July sitting tomorrow

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, July 09, 2017

Update: 3:27PM PARLIAMENT sits tomorrow for its July session which will end on Friday.

Below is the order paper for Monday July 10 with proceedings expected to begin at 9.30 am according to a statement from the Fijian Parliament secretariat.

1. Prayer

2. Confirmation of Minutes. The Leader of the Government in Parliament to move -

"That the Minutes of the sitting of Parliament held on Thursday, 29 June 2017, as previously circulated be taken as read and be confirmed."

3. Communications from the Chair

4. Consideration of Bills

5. Minister for Economy to move the second reading of - A Bill for an Act to appropriate a sum of three billion, nine hundred and ninety-six million, seven hundred twenty-one thousand and twenty-six dollars for the ordinary services of Government for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 (Bill No. 15 of 2017). This will include a response from the Shadow Minister for Economy.

Parliamentary debates are screened live on http://www.parliamentlive.gov.fj/








