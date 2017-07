/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image This picture of the Mamanuca's was posted on Russell Crowe's twitter feed. Picture: TWITTER

Update: 3:13PM HOLLYWOOD actor Russell Crowe is vacationing in Fiji.

The Australian national made his holiday adventures in the country known to his 2.65million followers on twitter.

Tweeting two images of a seafront view of a group of islands, the 53-year-old said "Bula" to his followers.

The star is believed to be in the country to celebrate his youngest son?s 11th birthday.