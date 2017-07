/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff and guests of Sofitel Resort and Spa's Waitui Beach Club celebrate the club's second birthday. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 3:12PM STAFF and guests of Sofitel Resort and Spa last night celebrated the second anniversary of its adult's only centre, the Waitui Beach Club.

The beach front bar and restaurant has been one of the resort's successful features since its establishment in 2015.

Resort general manager Alan Burrows said the club has been growing from strength to strength each year and has become one of its most popular features.