Poor parenting blamed for rebellious children

THE lack of parental skills has contributed to the increased cases involving rebellious children in the country, says a senior social welfare officer.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said societies had changed and there were a lot of pressing issues that affected the family institution now.

Mr Fatiaki said family members were sometimes too busy, thus spending little time with their children to create a positive and encouraging environment.

"Children are often left on their own or at the mercy of their peers," he said.

"We believe that there are many contributing factors to why children nowadays are often seen as beyond control.

"The family is the first institution where values such as respect for authority, discipline, and compassion and self- control should be taught and caught.

"If it fails, then children will mostly grow up having no respect for any other authority outside of the home."

Mr Fatiaki said even babies knew how to exert their will when they wanted something, therefore parents needed to know from the beginning how to handle the situation instead of responding out of frustration which often led to physical abuse.

Responding to calls for the return of corporal punishment to control rebellious children, Mr Fatiaki said the ministry believed that sometimes there could be an overemphasis about children's rights without informing them about their responsibilities.

"Children need to know their rights as well as their responsibilities and such an imbalance can create misunderstanding and friction between parents and children," he said. "Parents also need to be educated about the rights of their children, likewise their responsibilities and they need to know about positive discipline so that they can help instil self-discipline in their children."

The ministry recorded 22 cases involving children who were out of control from January to May this year.