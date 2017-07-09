Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Sunday 9 July

Jed-eye for talent

Mere Naleba
Sunday, July 09, 2017

FOR dancer Jed Taylor, this year's Kaila! Star Search competition is much competitive than past years.

Taylor, who won the Kaila! show in 2014, is back in the competition but this time as a mentor for the five dancers in the competition.

After a short stint in Los Angeles with the Dance Immersion Program, Taylor is more determined to help budding dancers upskill their talent.

"I'm now back as a mentor for the dancers in the show, and I must say I'm really overwhelmed with their talent.

"They are really really good dancers," Taylor said.

"During my time as a participant in the show, it was so easy to predict who would be in the top five or those who would progress to the next stage, but for this one it's so different."

He said it was interesting to note the number of youths showcasing their talents, especially contemporary dancers.

Taylor is one of the many students who are part of the Oceania Dance Group at the University of the South Pacific.

"I've been dancing for the past three years and it has become something I've learnt to love. It's amazing to be able to express how we feel through dancing.

"For some dancing is just a coping mechanism and it does wonders," he said.

Taylor said young people wanting to dance should be encouraged to take it up as a leisure activity or as a profession, which can take them abroad.

The Kaila! Star Search competition has 15 contestants who will showcase their talent this coming Thursday at the Village 6 cinemas in Suva.








