Group gives to residence

Aqela Susu
Sunday, July 09, 2017

RESIDENTS of the Senior Citizens Home in Samabula, Suva beamed with smiles yesterday as former scholars of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School gave gifts to the home.

The group, which was made up of former students from 1986 to 1998, gave more than $4000 worth of electrical items and goods to the home yesterday.

The group's leader, Reshmi Mala, said the contribution was part of the group's social responsibility.

"What we did was instead of just providing food and the perishables, we asked them for their wish list. We thought we would only buy some of the things on the wish list but we bought everything," Ms Mala said.

These included two washing machines, one water blaster, two blenders, a 20-litre electric urn, plates, blankets, bed sheets and pillowcases.

"We achieve everything in life but this is like an accomplishment to us.

"The group that's here today are from around the world. This is the first time that we are doing this so we are thinking of continuing this."

Officials at the home said they were grateful for such assistance from the public because it would help them a lot in the long run.








