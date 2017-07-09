Carpentry students spruce up Father Law Home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Carpentry students from the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) after carrying out renovation works at the Father Law Home in Veisari outside Lami yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A GROUP of students studying carpentry at the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) managed to put smiles on the faces of residents of Father Law Home in Veisari outside Lami.

This is after a project undertaken by the students whereby they put their skills to use by carrying out renovation works at the private senior citizens home managed by the Sisters of our Lady of Nazareth which is part of the Catholic Church.

The renovation work which started in March this year, had the students refurbishing residential rooms, bathroom and toilet facilities, walkways and laundry areas.

Part of the renovation work also included repairing of walkways and extension of the laundry area (clothes drying shed).

Students studying wall and floor tiling at the school put their skills to the test by replacing existing tiles in rooms and slippery slopes, using safe and decorative pattern tiles.

APTC Fiji country manager Jonathan Todd said the project was a chance for students from construction backgrounds to work together and also a way of giving back to the community.

"All these activities directly related to the units of competency and assessment requirements for the students. They have been able to practise what they have learned so far, and this will help them when they go back into the workforce," Mr Todd said

The renovation is expected to finish this month.