Abused children remain in State care

/ Front page / News

MANY children who are victims of rape continue to live under the State's care after they turn 17 years because their families do not accept them.

This was revealed by the Social Welfare Department's assistant director Child Services, Ela Tukutukulevu during the Female Lawyer's Association workshop at Tanoa Plaza in Suva yesterday.

She said when the department received referrals from lawyers, teachers, police and other institutions, they conducted an assessment and acquired a care order from the courts.

She said this would usually be a permanent care order that the child would be under the State's care until they turned 17 or 18 years old before they returned to their homes.

"In many cases we have children who continue to remain in the institution because there is no support from the families," Ms Tukutukulevu said.

"We have young girls who have come of age but have not been able to go back to their homes because their families are not ready to accept them. This is probably because they are witnesses themselves, some it's because they have brought bad rapport to the family so their families are not ready to receive them."