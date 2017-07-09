Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Sunday 9 July

Speeding tops list

Mere Naleba
Sunday, July 09, 2017

A JOINT operation between the Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority has seen 2342 drivers booked for speeding.

The statistics released by police is data for the past 12 days since the commencement of Operation Tatarovi III on June 26 this year.

It revealed day two of the operation had the highest number of bookings with 572 drivers issued with traffic infringement notices.

Police director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said bad driving habits which could potentially result in the loss of lives continued to be reflected in the number of traffic infringement notices issued.

Drunk driving, careless driving and speeding, among other infringements, were named on the list of traffic offences by drivers.

"Simple safety practices that could save a life are still being disregarded and these include wearing seatbelts and the use of mobile phones (while driving) which recorded 369 and 21 infringement notices respectively," SSP Mishra said.

"Road safety stakeholders have often stressed that the only way to prevent further loss of life on our roads is for drivers to change their attitude towards road safety."

Operation Tatarovi III also had 22 drivers booked for driving with expired licences, which SSP Mishra said was a clear indication that most people disregarded the law.

"We need drivers to change their attitude and think of others and the harm they could cause when they choose to ignore simple road safety practices," he said.

The operation ends on July 31.








