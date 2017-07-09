Yat Sen fun day attracts parents, teachers and friends

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yat Sen Secondary School former scholars Alex Marr and Akosita Ravato with their seven-month-old son Joel Ethan at the Yat Sen fun day in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

YAT Sen School in Suva held its annual fundraising fun day yesterday in an effort to fund several development and capital projects for the school.

Organised by Yat Sen Parents, Teachers, Friends Association (PTFA), the day was a colourful affair with fun-filled activities, much to the delight of current and former students, including parents and supporters of the school.

YSS PTFA president Jackie Hughes said the fun day was the school's annual event where parents, students and alumni came together to raise funds for the betterment of the school.

"This is our annual walkathon and fun day for our children, friends and parents," Ms Hughes said.

"The parents are committed in their different houses.

"They have to at least raise a minimum of $20,000 for the day and in total we hope to gather more than $100,000 which will go towards the board's projects," Ms Hughes added.

This, she said, included the upgrade of the school's ITC system among other planned projects.

"The parents also have projects for the school where we will have some extracurricular activities, upgrade some of the school facilities to provide better education for our children and a more holistic approach.

"This is to not only give them an education focus but a lifestyle focus as well where we promote teamwork, team building, fun, sports to give them a whole round education," she added.

The event also featured a fashion show organised by the Fiji Yat Sen Alumni, comprising of former students of the Flagstaff-based school.