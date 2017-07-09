Students urged to cherish beginning

/ Front page / News

NATIONAL Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad told students of Muanidevo Sanatan Indian School in Seaqaqa to always have pride in the good work done by their forefathers in building a school for their small community.

While addressing the students during the opening of the school's carnival on Friday night, Prof Prasad said education had always been a collective effort by communities.

"The sacrifices made by our forefathers have benefited most of us who went through learning in this school," he said.

Prof Prasad said many of those who built the school not only meant to build it for their communities but had it open for other children.

"This is a very historical occasion for Muanidevo Sanatan Indian School because this is the first time we are ever doing a reunion for the old scholars," he said.

"Have pride in the work done by your forefathers."

Prof Prasad said most schools in the country today were built by members of the community.

"Therefore it is very important for any politician or any government or any minister to realise that more than 95 per cent of the schools around the country were built by members of the communities," he said.

"Many of them built schools not only for the students of their own community but for the children of every community and so the idea of one Fiji, the idea of multiracialism, the idea of quality education has a long history."

Prof Prasad also met farmers of Muanidevo.