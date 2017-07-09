Faha ready to cast her vote

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ane Faha holds up her voter registration card for the 2018 General Election yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH the voter registration drive closing yesterday, 23-year-old Ane Faha is among the thousands of youths around the country waiting in anticipation to cast their votes in the 2018 General Election.

Like any other youth, voting comes with expectations and for the aspiring nurse she hopes to see a change in the daily livelihoods of every Fijian.

Ms Faha was among the many who turned up to the Fijian Elections Office voter registration booth at Terry Walk in Suva yesterday to renew her voter identification card ahead of the much-anticipated polls.

"The current government is OK in terms of what they are doing for the youths. As we can see there are some areas where they need to pull up a bit.

"The main reason that I am here today is to come and renew my voter card," she said.

"The thing is we want a transparent and fair government so whichever party I am going to vote I hope they will bring something good for the people.

"I hope to see changes in livelihoods. Hopefully the next government will do a better job by helping out the poor people and those who really need help."

Meanwhile, the FEO registered 13,198 new voters after the commencement of the registration drive that closed yesterday.