Nadroga get second Skipper berth

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aporosa Tabulawaki on attack for Nadroga against Suva during their clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday Picture BALJEET SINGH

Update: 8:44PM FLYHALF Peceli Nacebe's hard work pushed BLK Nadroga into Skipper Cup finals against Namosi next week after beating the capital side 35 -12 in the semi-finals in Sigatoka today.

Nacebe scored a try, kicked two penalties and converted that to claim 13 of the coastal sides total points of the match.

Suva's Mosese Tikoduadua's boots kept Suva relevant as they took advantage of ill-discipline in the Nadroga team to ensure a 18-9 halftime scoreline.

Teams

Nadroga: Alivereti Bure, Ratunaisa Navuma, Setefano Samoca, Manoa Tamaya, Sailosi Dawai, Jone Navori, Vasikali Mudu, Eremasi Radrodro, Sakiusa Gavidi, Peceli Nacebe, Aporosa Tabulawaki, Avete Daveta, Sakiusa Nakalevu, Tuiba Batiratu, Jone Koroisagana.

Suva: Semi Keli, Tevita Seru, Samuela Newa, Peni Naugalo, Daveta Koroitakali, Alipate Mataivilia, Samu Bola, Jitoko Usumaki, Aporosa Kenatale, Mosese Tikoduadua, Alosio Naduva, Sitiveni Kunaga, Eroni Sau, Leveni Kurumudu, Rusiate Toqa.