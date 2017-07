/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action at todays Namosi Naitasisi Skipper Cup semi final. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 8:28PM NAMOSI has secured its spot in the 2017 Skipper Cup final after they upset Naitasiri 16-13 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

The two teams were level 13-13 at the end of normal time but fullback Viliame Maiono secured the win for Namosi with a successful penalty in the 3rd minute of sudden-death play.

Naitasiri had led 10-0 at halftime.

Namosi will now face defending champion Nadroga in the final next week.