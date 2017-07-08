Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 8 July

Delainamasi rules

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 8:13PM DELAINAMASI Government School again ruled the Nasinu Primary Schools Rugby Union (NPSRU) competition after winning four of the six titles in the finals yesterday. It won the under-14, U13, U11 and U9.

Delainamasi U14 beat Bishop Kempthorne Memorial in the final 12-0.

Other results: U9: St Joseph the Worker Primary School 0 - 5 Delainamasi, U10: Newtown Gospel 0 - 7 SJW, U11: SJW 7- 14 Delainamasi, U12: BKMS 12 - 7 Nabua, U13: SJW 0 - 5 DGS, U14: BKMS 0 - 12 Delainamasi.

The trophies will be awarded in a presentation night next Friday.








