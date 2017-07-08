Kaji rugby displays skills gap

Update: 8:07PM THE Suva Primary Schools Kaji rugby competition finished its semi-finals playoffs at the St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva today.
Suva Kaji
president Michael Koroi was disappointed with this year's competition in the
way students are handling their games.
"In the
past years, when Suva reached the semis stages, everything would be perfect from ball handling, the ruck, the turnovers and offside penalties, but this
year it's disappointing that they seem to be playing the opposite."
The
main semi-finals results are: U9 Semi-final 1: JWPS 7-SMPS 12; Semi 2: Veiuto
5-AOG 0, U10 Semi 1: Veiuto Blues 7-Suva Methodist 14; Semi 2: Veiuto Gold
14-SMPS 7, U11 Semi 1: Veiuto 0-Suva Methodist 28; Semis AOG 7-St Agnes 0, U12
Semi 1: Dudley 7 - Veiuto 14, semis 2 Gopel Primary 7 - Vatuwaqa Primary 0