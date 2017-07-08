Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 8 July

Kaji rugby displays skills gap

WAISALE KOROIWASA
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 8:07PM THE Suva Primary Schools Kaji rugby competition finished its semi-finals playoffs at the St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva today.

Suva Kaji president Michael Koroi was disappointed with this year's competition in the way students are handling their games.

"In the past years, when Suva reached the semis stages, everything would be perfect from ball handling, the ruck, the turnovers and offside penalties, but this year it's disappointing that they seem to be playing the opposite."

The main semi-finals results are: U9 Semi-final 1: JWPS 7-SMPS 12; Semi 2: Veiuto 5-AOG 0, U10 Semi 1: Veiuto Blues 7-Suva Methodist 14; Semi 2: Veiuto Gold 14-SMPS 7, U11 Semi 1: Veiuto 0-Suva Methodist 28; Semis AOG 7-St Agnes 0, U12 Semi 1: Dudley 7 - Veiuto 14, semis 2 Gopel Primary 7 - Vatuwaqa Primary 0








