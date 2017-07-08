Suva Primary School Netball

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Holy Trinity School under 10 goal attack Vilomena Cavuilati looks for support during the Primary Schools netball competion. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 8:06PM NETBALL season is closer to the end and in no way diminished in terms of action as Suva Primary School netters completed its quarter finals today.

Despite some no shows and wins by default, top netter giants Veuito Primary School, Gospel Primary School and Holy Trinity School continued their dominance of the game.

The semi-finals continue next week at the National Netball Centre.

Results:

Round one: U9- NPS win by default over CN, U10- SAS 6-0 TLC, U11- S11-8 VAT

Round two: U9- SAS 1-0 VPS, U10- AOG win by default over CN, U11- SMS 6-4 SMPS

Round three: U11- VPS (B) won be default over SJB, U9- TLC won by default over JWPS, U10- SPS won by default over GPS

Round four: U10- HTAS won by default over SJ (W), U11VPS won by default over SPS, U9AOG won by default over SPS

Round five: U9- VPS (B) 10-6 SMPS, U10-SMS won by default over SJB, U12- VPS (B) 2-1 SAS

Round six: U12- VPS (G) 6-2 SPS, U9- VAT (B) 1-0 HTAS, U10- VPS (B)10-5 SPS

Round seven: U10- VPS 3-5 DPS, U12- SMS 10-3 GPS, U9- SJB 3�2 VPS (G)

Round eight: U9- SMS 4�0 GPS, U10- SMPS I 10-5 SPMS 2, U12- DIS 4�6 AOG

Round nine: U13- SMS 10-7 HTAS, U14- VPS 8-2 SAM, DIS 11-1 TLC

Round 10: U14- GPS 10-5 NPS, U13- SPS 4-3 VAT, U14- SMS 7-5 JWPS

Round 11: U13- AOG 7-9 VPS, U14- VAT 7-4 DIS