Suva Primary School Netball

Update: 8:06PM NETBALL season is closer to the end and in no way diminished in terms of action as Suva Primary School netters completed its quarter finals today.
Despite some no shows and wins by default, top netter giants
Veuito Primary School, Gospel Primary School and Holy Trinity School continued
their dominance of the game.
The semi-finals continue next week at the National Netball
Centre.
Results:
Round one: U9- NPS win by default over CN, U10- SAS 6-0 TLC, U11- S11-8
VAT
Round two: U9- SAS 1-0 VPS, U10- AOG win by default over CN, U11- SMS
6-4 SMPS
Round three: U11- VPS (B) won be default over SJB, U9- TLC won by default
over JWPS, U10- SPS won by default over GPS
Round four: U10- HTAS won by default over SJ (W), U11VPS won by default over SPS, U9AOG won by default over SPS
Round five: U9- VPS (B) 10-6 SMPS, U10-SMS won by default over SJB, U12-
VPS (B) 2-1 SAS
Round six: U12- VPS (G) 6-2 SPS, U9- VAT (B) 1-0 HTAS, U10- VPS (B)10-5
SPS
Round seven: U10- VPS 3-5 DPS, U12- SMS
10-3 GPS, U9- SJB 3�2 VPS (G)
Round eight: U9- SMS 4�0 GPS, U10- SMPS I 10-5 SPMS 2, U12- DIS 4�6 AOG
Round nine: U13- SMS 10-7 HTAS, U14- VPS 8-2 SAM, DIS 11-1 TLC
Round 10: U14- GPS 10-5 NPS,
U13- SPS 4-3 VAT, U14- SMS 7-5 JWPS
Round 11: U13- AOG 7-9 VPS, U14- VAT 7-4 DIS