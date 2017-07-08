Lawyers discuss sex crimes

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:58PM MORE than 20 Prosecutors and defence lawyers gathered at Tanoa Plaza in Suva earlier today for a panel discussion headed by Chief Justice Anthony Gates and Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde.

The panel which also comprised the Fiji Police Force, Legal Aid Commission and the Health and Medical Services Ministry was asked questions on the inclusion of a victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in a rape case, the availability of results of swabs taken for testing by Police and others.

The discussions also involved talks on how child victims of sexual offences were still under the State's care after they turn 18-years.

