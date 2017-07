/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yat Sen Old scholars join the fun day fundraiser at Yat Sen School. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:57PM CHILDREN and family of the Yat Sen Schools in Suva were walking for a cause today in their annual effort to raise funds to achieve the targets of its Parents, Teachers, Friends Association (PTFA).

Family and friends of the school participated in a walkathon and family fun day in a bid to raise $100,000.

This time of the year is popular for fundraising for most PTFAs around the country.