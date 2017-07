/ Front page / News

Update: 7:17PM THE 2017 Pineapple Cup winners will get to share the total prize-money of $6000 when the competition ends tomorrow.

The competition is being played at Suva Bowling Club.

Competition organizer, Abdul Kalim said a total of 48 bowlers are taking part in the competition.

Some of the top bowlers who are competing for the Pineapple Cup are Ratish Lal, Samuela Tui, Sheral Mar, Litia Tikoisuva and Sai Walker.