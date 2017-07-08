Fiji Time: 8:21 PM on Saturday 8 July

Harvest pay boosts commercial activity

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 6:55PM LABASA Town was all crowded up today as people packed up the shops and supermarkets as cane farmers gathered in town with their families to do their shopping.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce president and businessman Satish Kumar says the crushing season has always been the time of the year that all businesses look forward to.

"This is the time where Labasa comes to life, a lot of shops go on crazy sale and supermarkets gets packed up as cane farmers receive their harvesting pay early this week," he said.  

The cane farmers received their harvesting pay early this week.








